Confessing tariffs fuel inflation, Trump orders up a plan for more

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump admitted Thursday that "prices may rise" in the United States as a result of tariffs imposed on both allies and competitors alike.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump expressed confidence that inflation—an issue central to his campaign last year—would ultimately decrease. His comments came after he announced his decision to escalate the ongoing trade war by imposing reciprocal tariffs on a broad range of nations.

Trump stated that US allies "are often worse than our enemies" when it comes to trade practices.

On Wednesday, European Union members reaffirmed their unity and commitment to defending the EU's steel and aluminum industries following Trump's announcement of new tariffs.

In the latest chapter of the global trade war he initiated upon taking office on January 20, Trump signed an executive order Monday setting March 12 as the start date for a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports.

These tariffs will apply to all exporting countries "without exception," as confirmed by the Republican president.

For the European Union, this move effectively nullifies an agreement reached with the United States in 2021, which had temporarily suspended tariffs imposed during Trump’s first term.