Snowstorm blankets Iraqi Kurdistan mountains

A heavy snowstorm swept northern Iraq on Sunday, covering mountains in Erbil and Duhok with over 30 centimeters of snow and creating hazardous conditions on key routes.

Kamal Raouf, supervisor of rescue and road-clearing teams at Erbil’s Directorate of Road Maintenance and Protection, told Shafaq News that Mount Safeen alone has seen snow piling up to 30 centimeters. The storm also impacted the highlands of Mount Korek and the slopes of the Qandil Mountains, including border zones connecting Erbil with Iran and Turkiye.

In Duhok, Kamal Mohammed, media officer at the Directorate of Road and Bridge Maintenance, said that snow depths reached 25 centimeters in Kani Masi, 10 centimeters in Chamanke, and up to 1.5 meters on the peaks of Mount Gara. Crews are also reopening main roads across the province.

