New earthquake hits Erbil and Duhok

Shafaq News / An earthquake hit Erbil and Duhok governorates in the Kurdistan region.

Residents of several neighborhoods in Erbil felt the earthquake. However, seismic observatories have not issued an official statement yet.

An earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.3 at a depth of two km (1.2 miles), struck the Turkey-Syria border region earlier today, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Two Reuters witnesses reported a strong quake and further damage to buildings in central Antakya which was hit by two massive earthquakes two weeks ago, causing tens of thousands of deaths and destroying buildings and infrastructure.

Other witnesses said Turkish rescue teams were running around after the latest quake, checking people were unharmed.