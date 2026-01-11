Kurdistan NGOs urge Syria to protect Aleppo civilians

Shafaq News– Al-Sulaymaniyah

Civil society organizations in the Kurdistan Region on Sunday urged Syria’s authorities to uphold agreements with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and ensure the safe return of displaced residents to Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh districts after days of fighting.

At a press conference in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Hawri Delshan, representing 15 civil and cultural organizations, warned that any breach of the understandings would endanger civilians and threaten social stability. He called for immediate measures to protect residents, particularly children, women, and the elderly, urging compensation for property damaged during the military operations.

The organizations also demanded the immediate release of civilian detainees and accountability for any abuse or mistreatment, calling on Syria’s authorities to adhere to international human rights standards.

The appeal follows clashes between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led SDF in the two neighborhoods, home to tens of thousands of residents and estimated to be around 80% Kurdish. The fighting displaced more than 150,000 people within days.

Damascus has since announced a ceasefire and a plan to withdraw armed groups from Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh and nearby areas, saying the measures are intended to restore security and protect civilians. The SDF, however, has disputed that a ceasefire is in effect, accusing the government of issuing “misleading” statements and warning that conditions on the ground remain unstable.

Understandings reached on March 10 and April 1, intended to regulate security arrangements in Aleppo and advance talks on integrating Kurdish administrative and military structures into Syria’s new governing framework, remain stalled, with both sides repeatedly accusing the other of violations.

