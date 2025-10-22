SDF, Damascus forces trade shelling in Syria’s Aleppo countryside

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syria’s government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) exchanged mortar fire in eastern Aleppo’s countryside, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Wednesday.

The brief confrontation occurred near Deir Hafer and triggered elevated alert levels on both sides, though no casualties were recorded, according to the watchdog. Neither the SDF nor the Syrian government has issued an official statement on the incident.

Tensions between the two forces have escalated across northern and eastern Syria, with intermittent clashes persisting despite the ceasefire agreement reached on October 7.

Earlier this month, government artillery targeted areas near Deir Hafer and conducted drone strikes, leading to temporary road closures and renewed civilian displacement. Local sources confirmed that previous bombardments in the area had caused multiple deaths and injuries.

Amid rising tension, representatives from the Syrian government and SDF held talks Monday to reopen communication channels and avoid further escalation.