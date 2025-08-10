Syrian forces move toward SDF lines

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Sunday, Syrian Ministry of Defense military reinforcements moved from barracks in Aleppo toward the eastern front and contact lines with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), according to local media outlets.

The reports noted that these movements do not signal a direct military confrontation, adding that the Syrian government’s strategic objective is to negotiate with the SDF to resolve the situation in those areas.

Earlier, the SDF announced they had repelled an assault on their positions in al-Imam village, southeast of Aleppo, blaming pro-government factions for a “deliberate escalation” threatening regional stability.

SDF had rejected any withdrawal from the region or transfer of control to Damascus, following a high-level meeting at the Al-Shadadi Military Base in southern Hasakah between SDF commander Mazloum Abdi, senior Autonomous Administration officials, and tribal leaders from Deir ez-Zor.