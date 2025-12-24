Israeli raids hit southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israeli forces launched a series of airstrikes over southern Lebanon, targeting areas in Wadi Al-Nimriya and Wadi Houmein, the country’s National News Agency (NNA) said on Wednesday.

The air raids coincided with intensive drone flights over towns including Al-Dweir, Sharqiya, Al-Nimriya, Toul, Nabatiya, Zibdine, and Jibshit.

No immediate reports of casualties have emerged from Lebanese authorities.

In a statement, the Israeli army confirmed the attacks, noting that the strikes targeted several Hezbollah missile-launching sites and destroyed military buildings along with additional infrastructure “recently used by Hezbollah operatives.”

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع هاجم مواقع إطلاق تابعة لحزب الله بجنوب لبنان🔸أغار جيش الدفاع قبل قليل على عدة مواقع إطلاق تابعة لحزب الله في عدة مناطق بجنوب لبنان. 🔸خلال الغارة تم تدمير مباني عسكرية وبنى تحتية إرهابية اضافية عمل منها عناصر إرهابية من حزب الله في الفترة الأخيرة. 🔸يشكل… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 24, 2025

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached in November 2024, Israeli forces have continued to conduct regular strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahiye). Israel also maintains troops at five positions south of the Litani River, areas from which Lebanon has demanded a full withdrawal.

UNIFIL has documented more than 10,000 Israeli ceasefire violations, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that the attacks have killed at least 340 people and injured more than 970 others since the agreement.

