Iraqi Lawmaker accuses Parliament Speakership of constitutional breach

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The speakership of parliament committed a constitutional violation by appointing Saladin Governor Badr Al-Fahl, Ibrahim Nams, a member of the Al-Azm Alliance led by Muthanna Al-Samarrai, said on Monday, rejecting what he described as the chamber’s management based on “political mood.”

In a press conference, he clarified that Al-Fahl won a seat in the recent elections and took the constitutional oath as a member of parliament during Sunday’s session, stating that “lawmakers were later surprised by a written order issued by the Speaker of Parliament [Haibet Al-Halbousi] canceling Al-Fahl’s oath and formally returning him to his position as governor of Saladin province.”

Nams described the move as a clear constitutional breach for which the Speaker bears responsibility, calling on the Saladin Provincial Council “to take the necessary legal measures in response.”

Al-Fahl, a member of Al-Jamaheer Al-Wataniya party, resumed his duties as governor of Iraq’s Saladin province, replacing the first deputy governor, Hashim Azzawi, after Azzawi's acting mandate was revoked. According to an official administrative order, Al-Fahl’s reassignment was based on non-compliance with legal requirements linked to membership in the Iraqi Council of Representatives and the failure to submit a formal resignation to the Saladin Provincial Council in line with established procedures.