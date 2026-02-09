Syrian Government inspects Rmelan oil fileds validity

Shafaq News- Qamishli

The Syrian government started on Monday inspecting energy facilities in the Rmelan oil fields, east of Qamishli in northeastern Syria, as a recent agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) entered into effect, according to Shafaq News correspondent.

An official delegation toured the oil fields as part of an assessment mission aimed at evaluating current conditions, rehabilitation requirements, and operational readiness.

Speaking at a press conference, Walid Al-Youssef, deputy executive director of the Syrian Petroleum Company, said Syria’s oil resources “belong to all Syrians,” pledging continued joint work in the energy sector. He added that all employees of the company working in the Hasakah oil fields will remain in their positions, and that Damascus plans to cooperate with international companies to develop the fields.

On January 30, the Syrian government and the SDF reached an agreement to halt hostilities under a broader deal that outlines the phased integration of military and administrative structures. The agreement stipulates that border crossings and oil fields in northeastern Syria will return to government authority alongside the SDF’s gradual integration into the Syrian Army.