Israeli actions in the West Bank spark Arab and international backlash

Shafaq News- Middle East

Foreign ministers from eight countries, together with the European Union, blasted on Monday recent Israeli measures in the West Bank, warning that the steps are intended to impose “a new legal and administrative reality” that accelerates de facto annexation and increases Palestinian displacement.

The measures, approved by Israel’s cabinet on Sunday, include repealing Jordanian-era restrictions on land sales, lifting confidentiality on land registries, transferring planning authority in parts of Al-Khalil (Hebron) to Israel’s Civil Administration, and extending Israeli enforcement powers into areas classified as A and B under the Oslo II Accord, according to Israeli media. Under the accord, Area A falls under full Palestinian civil and security control, Area B under Palestinian civil administration with Israeli security oversight, while Area C —about 61% of the West Bank— remains under full Israeli control.

بيان | 8 دول عربية وإسلامية تدين القرارات والإجراءات الإسرائيلية غير القانونية الهادفة إلى فرض السيادة الإسرائيلية غير الشرعية في الضفة الغربية المحتلةالدوحة | 9 فبراير 2026أدان وزراء خارجية دولة قطر، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، وجمهورية… pic.twitter.com/sgEuSMf7xd — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) February 9, 2026

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Turkiye, Indonesia, and Pakistan described the decisions as “null and void,” cautioning that they could entrench settlement expansion, fuel violence, and undermine prospects for peace. They characterized the steps as a serious violation of international law and a blow to the two-state solution, reaffirming support for a Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines with Jerusalem as its capital, while citing UN Security Council Resolution 2334 and the 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, both of which reject actions that alter the status of occupied Palestinian territory.

Joint Statement The Foreign Ministers of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt condemned in… pic.twitter.com/GrHLH5pzJY — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) February 9, 2026

Joint Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia , Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar Condemning Illegal Israeli Actions. pic.twitter.com/ApRyIlrUKx — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) February 9, 2026

Calling on the international community to press Israel to halt the measures and prevent further escalation, the ministers stressed, “The fulfillment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and statehood, based on the two-state solution in accordance with resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, remains the only path to achieving just and comprehensive peace that ensures security and stability in the region.”

بيان مشترك لوزراء خارجية الإمارات وتركيا ومصر والأردن وإندونيسيا وباكستان والسعودية وقطرhttps://t.co/qyBhBstvV2 pic.twitter.com/5ByeBhUp5D — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) February 9, 2026

Separately, EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told reporters that the bloc rejects Israeli decisions to expand control over the West Bank, describing the move as another step in the wrong direction. The EU does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over territories occupied since 1967 and considers annexation illegal under international law, he reiterated.

The Foreign Ministers of Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, United Arab Emirates and Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the illegal Israeli decisions and measures aimed at imposing unlawful Israeli sovereignty, entrenching settlement activity, and… — MoFA Indonesia (@Kemlu_RI) February 9, 2026