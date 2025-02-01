Hamas calls for “Total Mobilization” in West Bank following Israeli raids

Shafaq News/ Hamas has called for a “Total Mobilization” in the West Bank in response to ongoing Israeli military operations in Jenin and Tulkarm, which have caused destruction and displacement.

Harun Nasser Al-Din, a senior Hamas leader, urged Palestinians to escalate confrontations with Israeli forces at all contact points across the West Bank, emphasizing the need to support Jenin and Tulkarm camps and counter Israeli measures aimed at the “Judaization and displacement” of Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Nasser Al-Din condemned the continued Israeli assaults on Jenin and Tulkarm, describing them as “part of a broader strategy to forcibly remove Palestinians from their lands.” He accused Israeli forces of using targeted assassinations and aggressive military tactics to further their objectives in the northern West Bank.

Israeli forces have been intensifying operations in the West Bank, citing efforts to neutralize militants allegedly planning attacks on Israeli targets. The offensive has led to widespread displacement and destruction, with reinforcements, including military bulldozers, deployed to clear key areas. Reports indicate that at least 10 people have been arrested, while hundreds have been forced to evacuate. Snipers have taken positions on rooftops, targeting any movement, and critical infrastructure, including the entrance to the government hospital, has suffered extensive damage.

Hamas’ Qassam Brigades and Islamic Jihad’s Jenin Battalion have engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli forces, claiming to have inflicted “direct hits” using gunfire and explosives.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has described the ongoing operation, dubbed “Iron Wall,” as a strategy inspired by military tactics used in Gaza. He asserted that Israel would not allow what he termed “Iranian proxies and radical Sunni Islam” to establish a foothold in the region, vowing decisive action against perceived security threats.