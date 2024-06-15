IRI claims missile strike on Israel's Haifa Port

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Islamic Resistance (IRI) announced, on Saturday, that it had targeted Israel's Haifa Port.

IRI claimed, "Our fighters targeted an objective in occupied Haifa early this morning using advanced Al-Arqab cruise missile."

It is noteworthy that IRI commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, such as Kata’ib Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa, it is a part of the "Axis of Resistance" alongside Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

All groups within the Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 37,813 Palestinians, predominantly children, and women.