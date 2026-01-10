Iran nabs alleged Mossad agent linked to nationwide economic protests

Shafaq News– Tehran

Iranian authorities on Saturday arrested a national allegedly linked to Israel’s Mossad, accusing the individual of gathering information and engaging in “terrorist activities inside the country.”

In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) indicated the individual was operating undercover, and that documents confirming espionage were discovered during a search of their belongings and hideout.

Earlier, Hanzala, an Iranian hacker group, identified a connection between a senior Mossad officer, Mehrdad Rahimi, and Iran’s recent protest movements.

The group claimed that Rahimi’s secured phone had been compromised, exposing individuals involved in networks organizing the protests, further noting that Hanzala now holds the full identities of all operatives and senior Mossad officers in Iran.

The IRGC statement did not draw any connection between the two incidents.

Nationwide protests that began on December 28 have continued amid mounting economic pressure following a sharp fall in the rial to surpass 145,000 per US dollar, which drove up prices. However, Tasnim News reported that demonstrations have dropped by nearly 90% compared to their peak days.

Iran warned that its army could intervene if security worsens, accusing the United States and Israel of fueling the unrest. US President Donald Trump reiterated that the United States could respond militarily if Iranian authorities harm protesters.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei immediately labeled a segment of the protesters as “rioters” serving President Trump and cautioned that Iran will not tolerate individuals advancing foreign interests.

Iranian authorities have not released official casualty or arrest figures. While official numbers remain undisclosed, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) documented demonstrations at nearly 300 locations across 111 cities in all 31 provinces, reporting at least 50 deaths, including police officers, and over 2,200 arrests.

Read more: Trader protests reshape Iran’s crisis while US signals grow sharper