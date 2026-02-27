Trump on nuclear talks: Iran does not want to go far enough

Shafaq News- Texas

US President Donald Trump on Friday stressed he is “not happy with the negotiation” with Iran, reaffirming his refusal to allow any Uranium enrichment level for Iran.

Speaking to reporters in Texas, he stated, “I say no enrichment. Not 20 percent, 30 percent, they always want 20 percent, 30 percent, they want it for civilian, you know, for civil. I think it’s uncivil.”

Trump added that “Iraniansdon’t want to quite go far enough. It’s too bad.” Regarding how close he is to deciding on whether to launch a military strike, he answered, “I’d rather not tell you.”

Earlier, Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, revealed that Iran agreed during recent negotiations with the USA to give up its stockpile of enriched uranium, expressing optimism that “peace is within reach.”

A third round of negotiations this year, mediated by Oman, concluded on Thursday without an agreement. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said nuclear talks in Geneva were “among the most serious” ever held with the United States, announcing further technical negotiations on Monday in Vienna.