Trump claims Iran negotiates with US to prevent strike

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran is negotiating with his country to avoid being struck, adding that a big US fleet is heading over to Iran.

Speaking to reporters at 74th annual national prayer breakfast, Trump added, "They don't want us to hit them,”

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that engaging Iran in talks does not amount to a concession. He said Washington is willing to enter talks to assess whether progress is possible, while remaining skeptical of the outcome. Any dialogue, he added, must address Iran’s ballistic missile program and would proceed only if Tehran demonstrates seriousness.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed that nuclear talks with the United States will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday in Muscat.