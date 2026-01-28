Trump warns Iran of “much worse” military action without nuclear deal

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Iran to reach an agreement on its nuclear program, warning that failure to do so would result in a military strike that would be “much worse.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he hopes Iran will “quickly come to the table and negotiate a fair and equitable deal — no nuclear weapons — one that is good for all parties,” adding that “time is running out, and it is truly of the essence.”

Trump highlighted his latest warning to Iran followed a previous military strike, cautioning that “the next attack will be worse.”

“Do make it happen again,” he added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied that any negotiations had taken place with the United States in recent days, including contacts with the US Envoy Steve Witkoff during this period.