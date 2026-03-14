US-Iran ceasefire hopes vanish following rejected talks

Shafaq News- Washington

Diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting between the US and Iran have stalled, as both sides reject ceasefire talks, Reuters reported on Saturday.

Citing three sources familiar with the efforts, several Middle Eastern countries, including Egypt and Oman, have attempted to mediate, but no breakthrough has materialized.

The standoff points to a prolonged conflict, the outlet noted, warning of mounting effects on global energy markets after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier this month, the US Trump administration rejected attempts to open negotiations, describing the opportunity as “too late.” A White House official added that Iran’s new leadership might consider talks in the future, while US military operations under “Operation Epic Fury” continue.

Meanwhile, Iran insisted that any ceasefire would require a permanent end to strikes and compensation within the framework of any agreement.

The escalation began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian targets, causing extensive destruction and civilian casualties, and killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders. Iran subsequently carried out retaliatory operations affecting Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.