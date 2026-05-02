Kurdish forces set 20 demands to Iraq PM-designate Al-Zaidi

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdish political forces in Al-Sulaymaniyah submitted a set of demands on Sunday to Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi outlining their vision for the upcoming government program.

The National Stance Movement(Harakat Al-Mawkif Al-Watani) and the Kurdistan Justice Group (Jama’at Al-Adl) submitted the proposals, describing them as essential measures to address outstanding issues, secure the rights of Kurdistan Region citizens, and advance economic, administrative, and security reforms.

The document outlined the following demands:

- Implementing Federal Supreme Court Decision No. 224 and its annexes (269/2023) on salary localization, paying Kurdistan Region employees, and restoring allowances and promotions.

- Passing the Oil and Gas Law, with the Region’s oil marketed through the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) to resolve disputes and ensure long-term rights.

- Treating the Kurdistan Region equally with other provinces in the provision of medicines under the federal budget.

- Supplying subsidized fuel (gasoline, kerosene, and diesel) in line with federal regulations.

- Opening branches of state-owned banks in the Region and providing financial support for industrial, agricultural, and housing projects.

- Unifying Peshmerga forces and integrating them into Iraq’s defense system away from party affiliations, while ensuring their rights and salaries match those of the Iraqi army.

- Regulating the Region’s external representation through offices within Iraqi embassies under Article 121 of the constitution.

- Activating Article 140 through a clear mechanism with a defined timeline.

- Implementing strategic infrastructure projects, including dams, in the Kurdistan Region.

- Linking the Region to national development plans to ensure fair distribution of investments.

- Adopting a transparent voting system under the supervision of the Interior Ministry.

- Shifting toward a production-based economy focused on agriculture and industry.

- Expanding local employment opportunities and reducing reliance on foreign labor.

- Passing a Child Protection Law to ensure adequate living conditions for children.

- Supporting the investment environment and preventing monopolies, particularly in telecommunications and internet services.

- Promoting environmental protection and clean energy projects.

- Strengthening human rights protections and preventing detention without fair trial.

- Developing the healthcare sector and ensuring access to services for all citizens.

- Protecting the rights of farmers, industrialists, and traders in the Kurdistan Region.

- Ensuring fairness in public sector hiring and job distribution.

The Kurdish forces said these demands represent the “minimum” requirements for genuine partnership in governing the country and urged the next government to adopt them within its program.

Earlier, Ali Hama Salih, coordinator of the National Stance Movement, detailed a meeting with Al-Zaidi during his visit to the Kurdistan Region, confirming that the parties submitted 20 proposals.

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