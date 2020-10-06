Kurdish parties reach understandings on the electoral districts file

Shafaq News / The head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan bloc in the Iraqi parliament, Jwan Ihsan, said on Tuesday that there are common understandings between the Kurdish parties regarding the mechanisms of distributing electoral districts.

Ihsan told Shafaq News agency, "There are common lines and political understandings between the Kurdistan Democrat and the Patriotic Union, the Kurdistan Islamic Group, the Movement for Change and the Kurdistan Islamic Union, regarding the electoral districts and the mechanism of their distribution in a way that guarantees the interests and rights of all Kurdish parties".

She added that her party, "conducted a series of dialogues and discussions with the other Kurdish parties regarding the electoral districts".

As by Ihsan, voting on the law or not is conditioned by the policy and management of the session, pointing out that the approval of the electoral districts may not be resolved in one session and requires complex discussions.

The Iraqi parliament failed during a session held at the end of last September to approve the electoral districts clause in the new election law due to disagreements between the political blocs. The Parliament postponed voting on it until Saturday 10 October.

The new election law draft is a major obstacle to holding the upcoming early parliamentary elections scheduled for next June.

It is noteworthy that the Parliament began discussing the law since last year in response to unprecedented popular protests.