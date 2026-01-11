Pope Leo urges dialogue and peace in Iran and Syria

Shafaq News– Vatican City

Pope Leo XIV called, after the Sunday Angelus prayer, for dialogue and peace in the Middle East, particularly in Iran and Syria, where ongoing tensions continue to claim lives.

The pontiff referred to fighting in Aleppo’s Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods, which has left at least 21 civilians dead, injured dozens, and displaced more than 155,000 people. The clashes involved Syrian government forces and the Kurdish Internal Security Forces (Asayish), which operate under the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria and coordinate with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

In Iran, protests erupted in late December 2025 following a record fall in the value of the Iranian rial below 144,00 for one dollar, and quickly escalated into clashes with police, accompanied by slogans opposing the current political system. According to Iranian media, Iranian security forces have carried out mass arrests, detaining at least 100 people in Lorestan province alone.