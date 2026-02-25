Iraq security update: Arrests, crashes, and security incidents

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of the main security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 25, 2026.

- Phones Seizure Denied (Baghdad)

Iraq’s Ministry of Justice denied reports that mobile phones were confiscated from ISIS detainees transferred from Syria to Al-Karkh Prison, clarifying that the devices belonged to Iraqi inmates unrelated to the group.

- Fatal Traffic Accident (Kirkuk)

A crash in southern Kirkuk killed one driver and injured two others. Preliminary findings cited speeding and inattention.

- Murder Suspects Arrested (Al-Nasiriyah)

Three suspects wanted since 2021 on murder charges were arrested during an operation in Al-Bathaa district. Weapons and ammunition were seized.

- Highway Crash Casualties (Fallujah)

A highway accident near Fallujah left 18 casualties, with most victims severely burned after vehicles caught fire. The Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced eight personnel died in the incident.

- Drug Smuggling Arrest (Basra)

A foreign traveler was arrested at the Directorate of the Shalamcheh Border Crossing carrying about one kilogram of marijuana concealed for smuggling.

- Arson Suspect Arrested (Basra)

A suspect was arrested for filming and publishing a video showing the burning and vandalism of a street in Basra, along with reckless motorcycle driving.

- Worker Fatal Fall (Duhok)

A 28-year-old construction worker fell from the 20th floor of a building in Duhok and later died from his injuries.

- Armed Attack Injuries (Dhi Qar)

Two people were injured in a shooting north of Dhi Qar. The attackers, motivated by previous disputes, fled to an unknown location.