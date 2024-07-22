INSS arrests 21 terrorists in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) announced, on Monday, the arrest of 21 terrorists, including prominent leaders, in al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region.

INSS stated, "Through intelligence efforts and months of field surveillance, and after obtaining judicial approvals, our Counter-Terrorism Unit, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Operations of the Asayish in the Kurdistan Region, conducted a successful raid on hideouts of ISIS elements."

"This operation led to the arrest of 21 individuals accused of terrorism in al-Sulaymaniyah, all of whom had judicial arrest warrants under Article Four of the Anti-Terrorism Law."

INSS continued, "Among them were ISIS leaders, including one who held the position of security chief for the so-called 'Fallujah Province' and another who served as the administrative assistant for the so-called 'Dijlah Province.'"

"During interrogations, the detainees confessed to their affiliation with ISIS and admitted to carrying out several terrorist operations against security forces."