US expands sanctions against Iran-Venezuela drone trade

Shafaq News – Washington

On Tuesday, the United States imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and companies from Iran and Venezuela for allegedly supporting the Iranian drone trade and ballistic missile program.

In a statement, the US Treasury Department explained that the measures aim to reimpose United Nations sanctions linked to Iran’s nuclear activities and to tighten economic pressure on Tehran.

The sanctions list includes a Venezuelan company and its chairman accused of purchasing Iranian-made drones, three Iranian nationals linked to the procurement of chemicals used in ballistic missile production, and several Iran-based individuals and firms connected to Rayan Fan Group, a holding company previously sanctioned by the United States.

“Iran’s ongoing provision of conventional weapons to Caracas constitutes a threat to US interests in the Western Hemisphere, including the Homeland, and the United States will use all available measures to prevent this trade,” the statement read.

President Donald Trump revived the maximum pressure campaign against Iran in February. Since then, the United States has expanded its measures beyond sanctions, carrying out strikes last summer on three Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities following a brief escalation between Israel and Iran.

