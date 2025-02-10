Trump’s sanctions drive Iran’s currency to record low

Shafaq News/ Iran’s currency plunged to an all-time low after US President Donald Trump announced the reinstatement of the “maximum pressure” policy on Tehran.

According to a report by Statistical Centre of Iran, annual inflation has surpassed 45% in the current Iranian year, while the percentage of households living below the poverty line has risen to 40%.

Data from Iranian media showed the rial continued its sharp decline for the second consecutive day in unofficial trading, reaching historic lows against the US dollar, breaking the 92,000-rial mark for the first time, recording 9.265 million tomans per 100 dollars.

Earlier, Trump’s issued directives aiming to cut off Iran’s oil exports and pushing for the “reimposition” of UN sanctions, though he has signaled a willingness to negotiate a deal with Tehran

“They cannot have one thing—they cannot have a nuclear weapon. And if I believe they are pursuing one... it will be very unfortunate for them,” Trump warned.

Furthermore, the Secretary of State was directed to adjust or revoke existing sanctions waivers and collaborate with the Treasury Department to eliminate Iran’s oil exports entirely.

Under President Donald Trump, the United States withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and reinstated tough economic sanctions, aiming to cripple Iran’s economy and pressure Tehran into accepting a stricter agreement. The strategy sought to curb Iran’s nuclear program and diminish its regional influence, particularly its backing of proxy groups.

While the sanctions inflicted significant economic damage, they did not compel Iran to return to negotiations on Washington’s terms. Instead, Tehran expanded its nuclear activities, exceeding JCPOA enrichment limits and further escalating regional tensions.