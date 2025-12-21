Al-Anbar court sentences 11 to life imprisonment for drug trafficking

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

An Al-Anbar criminal court in Iraq has sentenced 11 convicts to life imprisonment for drug trafficking, the Supreme Judicial Council said on Saturday.

According to a statement, the defendants were arrested in possession of 70,000 narcotic pills intended for trafficking and sale among users.

Iraq is increasingly becoming both a consumer market and a key transit corridor for regional drug smuggling. By the end of 2024, the Interior Ministry had dismantled 600 domestic and international trafficking networks and referred their members to the judiciary.

Read more: Iraq fights back against synthetic drug flood engulfing the Middle East