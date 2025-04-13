Iraq nets 4 drug traffickers in major busts

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Interior Ministry announced the arrest of four drug traffickers in separate operations, including an international dealer caught in the southern province of Basra.

According to a statement by Interior Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Muqdad Miri, anti-narcotics units apprehended three suspects in al-Anbar province after a “precise intelligence effort” and an ambush by the Karbala Narcotics Department. Authorities confiscated 15,000 Captagon pills during the operation.

In a separate raid in Basra, a suspected international drug dealer was arrested in possession of two kilograms of crystal meth, Miri added.