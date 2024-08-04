Iraqi authorities seize one million captagon pills in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the General Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs announced the arrest of two drug traffickers and the seizure of one million Captagon pills in Al-Anbar province, western Iraq.

In a statement, the Directorate reported, “A security effort led to the capture of the traffickers in Anbar, where they were found in possession of the illicit Captagon pills.”

Notably, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior reported that more than 7,000 individuals were convicted in 2023 for crimes related to drug trafficking, consumption, and promotion. These convictions included sentences of life imprisonment, death, and other penalties.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the country has become a major transit route for illegal drugs, particularly Captagon, a stimulant amphetamine. This lucrative trade fuels organized crime and terrorist networks, posing a significant threat to regional stability.