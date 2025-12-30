Dollar prices jump in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar climbed against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 144,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, up from 143,900 dinars on Monday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 144,750 IQD and 143,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 143,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 143,650.