Dollar prices drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 151,350 dinars on Monday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 152,000 IQD and 150,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,500.