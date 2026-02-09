Turkiye’s Fidan: No imminent military conflict as Washington and Tehran seek dialogue

Shafaq News– Istanbul

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that there are currently no signs of an imminent military confrontation between the United States and Iran, noting a “mutual willingness” from both sides to continue diplomatic dialogue.

In an interview with CNN Turk, Fidan said that Turkiye is closely monitoring developments, adding that “Turkish officials have been briefed on the recent talks hosted by Oman between representatives of Washington and Tehran.”

Fidan emphasized that the Iranian issue remains a top priority for Turkiye, saying, “The region is exhausted and cannot bear a new conflict. We are using all means to prevent military escalation.”

He also called for adopting a “more flexible and creative” approach in the negotiation process to overcome current obstacles.

Fidan held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss the ongoing nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran. Anadolu Agency cited sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry saying that ministers reviewed the nuclear talks, but no further details were provided.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, meanwhile, described negotiations with the United States over the nuclear file as a constructive step, noting that dialogue remains Iran’s chosen means of resolving disputes, grounded in rights guaranteed under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The remarks followed the conclusion on Friday of US-Iran nuclear talks in Muscat, held under Omani sponsorship. The meetings brought together a US delegation led by envoy Steve Witkoff and an Iranian team headed by Araghchi, marking the first round of negotiations since US strikes in June on sites linked to Iran’s nuclear program during the 12-day confrontation between Tel Aviv and Tehran.