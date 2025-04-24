US picks “right man” to lead technical nuclear talks with Iran

Shafaq News/ The US President Donald Trump's administration has appointed senior State Department official Michael Anton to head the US technical delegation in ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran, Politico reported.

The US magazine cited two administration officials who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Anton, who currently serves as Director of Policy Planning at the State Department, has been tasked with leading a technical team comprising around a dozen officials drawn from various US agencies.

Most of the team members are described as seasoned professionals, entrusted with shaping the technical details of a potential agreement aimed at imposing strict limitations on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for easing economic sanctions.

Anton is expected to lead the first round of technical talks with the Iranian side over the weekend. This round is to be followed next week by a high-level political meeting in Rome between US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

He previously accompanied Witkoff during the last round of talks, also held in the Italian capital.

“He’s the right man for the job,” one administration official told Politico.

“He brings experience and intelligence, and most importantly, will implement President Trump’s vision on this file in a precise and thoughtful manner.”