Iran’s Supreme Leader to US: Stop making nonsense statements

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of a breakthrough in ongoing negotiations with the United States over the country’s missile and nuclear programs.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating the late President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Khamenei said, “The Islamic Republic does not believe that the current negotiations with America will yield positive results, and no one knows what will follow.”

He cautioned the US side involved in the indirect talks, saying, “The Americans must stop making nonsense statements and issuing futile remarks.”

Khamenei also criticized what he called excessive demands, particularly the insistence that Iran cease uranium enrichment, calling it “an outrageous demand.”

“We are not waiting for anyone’s permission. The Islamic Republic has its own policies, its own path, and will pursue its strategies independently,” he affirmed.

The Supreme Leader added that he would later explain to the Iranian people why Western powers are so adamant about preventing Iran from enriching uranium, saying this would reveal “the true intentions of the other side.”