Iran responds to Trump: We’ll defend ourselves

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared that Tehran stands fully prepared to repel any threats or attacks, asserting that while Iran does not threaten its neighbors, it will strike back decisively against any act of aggression.

“All our military capabilities stand ready to defend the nation. We have no intention of threatening our region, but we will respond with full force to any threat or attack,” Araghchi asserted during a reception at the Iranian embassy in Moscow, held in celebration of Iran’s Army Day.

His comments came as Iran and the United States gear up for a second round of indirect nuclear talks, set to take place in Rome.

US President Donald Trump said he’s “in no rush” to strike Iran but cautioned that Tehran could face “unprecedented bombing” if diplomacy fails.

The first round of negotiations unfolded in Muscat last Saturday, where both sides focused on the nuclear issue and explored ways to dial down tensions.