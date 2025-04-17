Trump: “No rush” to strike Iran ahead of nuclear talks

Trump: “No rush” to strike Iran ahead of nuclear talks
2025-04-17T19:14:10+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he is in “no rush” to launch a military strike on Iran, two days before indirect US-Iran nuclear talks in Rome.

Asked about a New York Times report that he blocked an Israeli plan to attack Iran in May, Trump clarified, “I wouldn’t say waved off. I am not in a rush to do it.”

“That’s the first option,” he added. “The second one would be very bad for Iran … Iran cannot have nuclear weapons—it's very simple.”

The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump halted Israeli preparations for a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, opting instead for renewed diplomatic engagement to limit Tehran’s nuclear program.

US and Iranian delegations are set to hold indirect talks in Rome on Saturday.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon