Trump: “No rush” to strike Iran ahead of nuclear talks

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he is in “no rush” to launch a military strike on Iran, two days before indirect US-Iran nuclear talks in Rome.

Asked about a New York Times report that he blocked an Israeli plan to attack Iran in May, Trump clarified, “I wouldn’t say waved off. I am not in a rush to do it.”

“That’s the first option,” he added. “The second one would be very bad for Iran … Iran cannot have nuclear weapons—it's very simple.”

The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump halted Israeli preparations for a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, opting instead for renewed diplomatic engagement to limit Tehran’s nuclear program.

US and Iranian delegations are set to hold indirect talks in Rome on Saturday.