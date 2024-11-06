Iran makes its first comment on Trump's return

Shafaq News/ The Iranian government commented on Wednesday on Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said there is not much difference for Iran between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden.

“The election of the president of the United States has nothing to do with Iran, Tehran's public policy is fixed and Washington's public policy is also fixed,” she announced.

Arab and Western officials have told Reuters that Trump may reinstate his "maximum pressure policy" by escalating sanctions on Iran's oil sector and giving Israel the green light to target Iranian nuclear sites and carry out assassinations.

During his first term, Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran after pulling the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal, which had limited Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for economic incentives.