Iran on US threats: Threatening countries is a blatant violation of international law

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iran condemned the new US administration's threat to target Iranian nuclear facilities, calling it a “violation” of United Nations commitments and urging the UN Security Council to intervene “impartially.”

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal noted that “Iran faces a tough year of confrontation with the incoming Trump administration while holding an exceptionally weak hand after 2024 left it with an acute economic crisis at home and setbacks in the Middle East.”

The newspaper reported that the new US administration plans to intensify sanctions on Iran to curb its support for armed groups in the Middle East, considering that Tehran’s “less potent” strategy still poses a threat to Washington's allies, especially Israel, and remains “unpopular” among many Iranians. President-elect Trump's team is reportedly exploring options, including airstrikes, to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

In response, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated at a press conference, "Legally, threatening countries is a blatant violation of international law, and specifically, threatening a nation's peaceful nuclear facilities breaches the UN's commitments. Under fair circumstances, the Security Council should intervene and hold the United States accountable for these statements."

Baghaei added, "Reviewing other statements from US officials, it is clear that the administration—described by Americans as one of the most corrupt—is attempting to impose its destructive and failed methods on the incoming administration."

"Iran has shown it will steadfastly defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Notably, Iran defends its right to pursue nuclear energy for “peaceful purposes,” particularly for electricity generation, and denies any intention to develop an atomic bomb, as suspected by Western nations.

In 2015, Iran signed the nuclear agreement in Vienna with France, Germany, the UK, China, Russia, and the US, allowing international oversight of its nuclear program in exchange for sanction relief. However, in 2018, President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal and reimposed sanctions, prompting Tehran to significantly increase its stockpiles of enriched materials.

Al-Sudani's Visit to Iran

Regarding Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's upcoming visit to Tehran on Wednesday, Baghaei explained that the visit, which is at the invitation of the Iranian president, is part of “the ongoing bilateral exchanges and relations between the two countries."

He noted that the visit will include discussions on the implementation of previous agreements and an exchange of views on regional developments.