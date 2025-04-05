Netanyahu visits Washington: Tariffs, Gaza, and Iran on the agenda

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington on Sunday to meet with US President Donald Trump, his office announced on Saturday.

The visit comes amid heightened regional tensions and a growing dispute over newly imposed US tariffs on Israeli imports.

According to Netanyahu’s office, the leaders are expected to discuss several issues, including the 17% tariff imposed by the United States on certain Israeli goods, the return of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, bilateral relations with Turkiye, the Iranian threat, and opposition to the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has accused Netanyahu of war crimes in Gaza.

Netanyahu is expected to urge Trump to reverse the tariff decision, Axios reported. Israel exports more goods to the US than it imports, making the tariffs a significant economic concern for Tel Aviv.

The visit will be Netanyahu’s fourth to the United States since the start of the war in Gaza and follows recent phone conversations between the two leaders. During a call on Friday, Netanyahu reportedly raised concerns about the new tariffs, to which Trump responded, “Let’s meet and talk about it.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also held talks with Netanyahu this week, reaffirming American support for Israel and discussing the situation in Gaza, the hostages issue, and the tariff announcement.

The visit comes as prospects for a ceasefire in Gaza remain remote, with Israeli military operations intensifying. Tensions are also rising over Iran’s nuclear program. Trump has recently threatened military action against Iran if diplomatic efforts fail. Iran has expressed willingness to engage in dialogue but has rejected direct negotiations under pressure.

Netanyahu is currently on a diplomatic visit to Hungary and is expected to travel directly from Europe to the US. As a result, a scheduled visit to Washington by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has been postponed.