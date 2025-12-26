China sanctions US firms over Taiwan weapons sales

Shafaq News – Beijing / Washington

China imposed sanctions on 20 US defense-related companies and 10 senior executives a week after Washington revealed an arms sales package worth more than $10 billion for Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said the measures include freezing the targeted companies’ assets in China, banning individuals and organizations from conducting business with them, and barring the listed executives from entering the country.

The sanctioned firms include Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, L3Harris Maritime Services, and Boeing. Among the executives targeted is Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril Industries, who is now prohibited from doing business in China.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its territory, condemned the arms sales as a breach of China-US diplomatic agreements, warning that the Taiwan issue represents a “red line” in bilateral relations.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson’s Remarks on Countermeasures Against U.S. Arms Sales to China’s Taiwan Regionhttps://t.co/m5qD5d0CZ3 pic.twitter.com/5XKflW3Thb — CHINA MFA Spokesperson 中国外交部发言人 (@MFA_China) December 26, 2025

The United States remains Taiwan’s primary arms supplier under federal law requiring Washington to assist the island in maintaining its self-defense capabilities. Beijing argues that such sales violate bilateral understandings and has stepped up military activity around Taiwan in recent years.

Read more: US reaffirms Taiwan support as China extends military drills