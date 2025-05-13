US renews pressure on Iran with China oil sanctions

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the United States imposed sanctions on a shipping network accused of transporting millions of barrels of Iranian oil to China, just two days after US and Iranian officials concluded a fourth round of nuclear talks in Oman.

According to the US State Department, the sanctioned network facilitated shipments worth billions of dollars on behalf of Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff and its front company, Sepehr Energy. The oil revenues, it alleged, helped fund Iran’s weapons programs and attacks carried out by Yemen’s Houthi group against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, as well as assaults targeting the US Navy and Israel.

The measures target intermediaries responsible for routing crude shipments to Chinese buyers, the State Department added.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry criticized the US moves, calling them incompatible with the spirit of the recent talks. Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told Iranian media that “in recent days, the US has imposed new sanctions on Iran. This is completely incompatible with the process of negotiations and will certainly affect our position.”

Despite expressions of diplomatic intent, wide gaps remain between the two governments. Washington has called on Iran to curb its enrichment program and comply with inspections, while Tehran has demanded a full lifting of sanctions and security guarantees.

Trump, who returned to office in January, has reinstated the “Maximum Pressure” campaign on Iran, warning that the US is prepared to act militarily if diplomacy fails.