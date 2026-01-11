Pezeshkian accuses US and Israel of fueling unrest in Iran

Shafaq News– Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday accused “terrorists” linked to foreign powers of killing civilians, burning mosques, and attacking public property, as unrest continues.

In an interview aired on state television, Pezeshkian blamed the United States and Israel for “stoking instability and exploiting tensions” after the June 2025 war with Israel, urging citizens to distance themselves from “rioters.”

Authorities, he stressed, are open to hearing and addressing public demands but offered no details on specific measures or timelines.

Nationwide protests erupted on December 28 over worsening economic conditions after the Iranian rial fell sharply to more than 145,000 per US dollar, driving up prices. Tasnim News reported that demonstrations have dropped by nearly 90% compared with their peak days.

Earlier, Iran indicated that its army could intervene if security conditions deteriorate, accusing Washington and Tel Aviv of instigating unrest. Trump maintained that the United States could respond militarily if Iranian authorities harm protesters.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, immediately classified a segment of the protesters as “rioters” serving Trump, warning that Iran would not tolerate individuals advancing foreign interests.

Iranian authorities have not released official casualty or arrest figures, though the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) documented demonstrations at nearly 300 locations across 111 cities in all 31 provinces, reporting at least 50 deaths, including police officers, and over 2,200 arrests.

