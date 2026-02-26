“Khor Abdullah is Iraqi”: Dozens gather outside the Kuwaiti consulate in Basra

Shafaq News- Basra

Dozens gathered on Thursday along Al-Corniche Street in central Basra in front of the Kuwaiti consulate, praising Iraq’s recent deposit of its maritime maps with the United Nations.

Speaking to Shafaq News, many participants described the move as a significant step toward affirming Iraq’s maritime rights, adding that “the Khor Abdullah waterway is Iraqi and will remain Iraqi.”

They noted that the gathering is a message to Kuwait regarding recent objections and warnings over Iraq’s actions to protect its maritime borders, confirming, “the celebration reflects popular support for legal measures aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty and strengthening Iraq’s position in international forums.”

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry reproached Palestine, Jordan, and Egypt over their official positions aligned with Kuwait regarding the issue. It described the move as a sovereign right, adding that the country acted with full transparency and remains committed to addressing related issues through legal and diplomatic channels.

Earlier this month, Baghdad deposited a detailed maritime domain map with the United Nations and prepared to submit a Federal Supreme Court ruling that annulled the demarcation with Kuwait up to marker 162, a step that calls for re-demarcation under international law. Meanwhile, Gulf statesurged Iraq to withdraw the submission and address the issue through diplomatic channels.