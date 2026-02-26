Detainee exchange begins between Syria’s Suwayda and Damascus

Shafaq News- Damascus

Suwayda National Guard Forces, affiliated with Druze leader Hikmat Al-Hijri, began exchanging detainees with the Syrian government over the July 2025 events, as part of de-escalation and reconciliation efforts, the Suwayda Media Directorate said on Thursday.

In a statement, the directorate noted that all detainees held by the Syrian government maintained regular contact with their families during detention.

Syria TV cited local sources as saying the exchange includes 61 detainees from Suwayda in return for 30 personnel from the Ministries of Defense and Interior, as well as the release of other detainees from the province and a number of captives held by the National Guard.

#عاجل | مصادر محلية: بدء عملية تبادل موقوفين وأسرى بين الحكومة وما يسمى الحرس الوطني في السويداء📌 عملية التبادل تشمل 61 موقوفا من السويداء مقابل 25 عنصرا من الدفاع والداخلية

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the exchange was carried out under the direct supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross and with US sponsorship at the Al-Matouna checkpoint north of the province, amid tight security arrangements that ensured the process proceeded smoothly.

Armed conflict in Suwayda first flared in April 2025 following clashes between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes after a leaked recording sparked sectarian tension. Violence intensified again in July, when the kidnapping of a Druze businessman triggered widespread fighting involving local groups and government-linked forces.