Roadside bomb hits ambulance in Syria’s Suwayda: Injuries reported

Shafaq News/ A roadside bomb struck an ambulance in western Suwayda, southern Syria, causing injuries, Syrian media reported on Thursday.

The explosion occurred on the remote Areeka–Najran road as the vehicle was reportedly transporting dialysis patients, injuring at least six people.

The province has seen repeated clashes in recent months between local and irregular factions. Fighting eased after a security deal with Damascus allowed Suwayda-based forces to integrate into the Syrian General Security Directorate.

Last week, armed men stormed the provincial government building, briefly held the governor hostage, and secured the release of a detainee at gunpoint, according to Syria’s Ministry of Information.