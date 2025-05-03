Strikes and supplies: Israel sends aid to Syria while bombarding

Shafaq News/ Israel dropped humanitarian aid into Syria’s province in an unusual operation that coincided with intense airstrikes on Syrian territory, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported on Saturday

An Israeli Air Force helicopter landed in Suwayda to deliver humanitarian assistance to the Druze community. The mission, reportedly authorized by senior political leadership, was described as an effort to address “humanitarian challenges,” Kan said.

Earlier, the Israeli army affirmed that 12 fighter jets had carried out “coordinated overnight raids across Syria, striking what it called military infrastructure, air defense systems, and surface-to-air missile sites,” adding that the operations would continue “to eliminate threats in the region.”

Israel also struck an area near the presidential palace in Damascus. The Israeli army described the attack as a “warning message” to the Syrian leadership.

The recent Israeli airstrikes in Syria followed escalating sectarian clashes in southern regions, particularly in Suwayda, where confrontations between pro-government forces and Druze fighters resulted in nearly 100 fatalities over four days. Israel cited the need to “protect the Druze” minority and “deter hostile movements” near its border as justification for the strikes.