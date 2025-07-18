US envoy: Israel and Syria reach ceasefire deal

2025-07-18T23:50:30+00:00

Damascus

On Friday, US envoy Tom Barrack announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian Transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa agreed to a US-backed ceasefire proposal.

In a post on X, Barrack stated that the agreement had received support from Turkiye, Jordan, and neighboring countries, urging Druze, Bedouins, Sunnis, and other groups to lay down their arms and work toward building “a new and united Syrian identity.”

Syria’s state-run Ikhbariya TV cited a source in the Ministry of Interior as saying that internal security forces had barred all armed convoys heading to Suwayda via the Damascus and Daraa roads.

The details of the agreement remain undisclosed, and the Syrian government has not yet issued an official statement in response to Barrack’s announcement.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the number of fatalities climbed to 718 since the beginning of the military escalation in Suwayda province on July 13.

