US envoy: Israel and Syria reach ceasefire deal

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Friday, US envoy Tom Barrack announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian Transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa agreed to a US-backed ceasefire proposal.

In a post on X, Barrack stated that the agreement had received support from Turkiye, Jordan, and neighboring countries, urging Druze, Bedouins, Sunnis, and other groups to lay down their arms and work toward building “a new and united Syrian identity.”

BREAKTHROUGH —— Israeli Prime Minister @Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa @SyPresidency supported by the U.S.A. @SecRubio have agreed to a ceasefire embraced by Türkiye, Jordan and its neighbors. We call upon Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis to put down their weapons and… — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) July 18, 2025

Syria’s state-run Ikhbariya TV cited a source in the Ministry of Interior as saying that internal security forces had barred all armed convoys heading to Suwayda via the Damascus and Daraa roads.

The details of the agreement remain undisclosed, and the Syrian government has not yet issued an official statement in response to Barrack’s announcement.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the number of fatalities climbed to 718 since the beginning of the military escalation in Suwayda province on July 13.