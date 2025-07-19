Israel reaffirms Southern Syria as demilitarized zone

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed on Saturday that southern Syria will remain a demilitarized zone, cautioning that armed groups attacking the Druze population could soon pose a threat to Israel.

“We do not trust transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa or those targeting the Druze,” Katz told the Jerusalem Post. “Those attacking the Druze today will be the ones threatening Israel tomorrow.”

The warnings come amid escalating violence in Suwayda province, home to Syria’s largest Druze community, where clashes between Druze factions, government forces, and tribal armed groups have resulted in over 940 deaths, including numerous civilians.

Amid the unrest, Israel is preparing to deliver medical equipment and supplies to the region. According to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), the Israeli Ministry of Health is overseeing coordination of the aid shipment, which will proceed through military and security channels once all necessary permits are secured.

KAN also reported that approximately 2,000 Druze serving in Israel’s military and security forces stand ready to assist their Syrian counterparts should the conflict escalate.

Meanwhile, Syria’s Interior Ministry announced a provisional agreement with local Druze leaders aimed at restoring calm and opening the door to political dialogue.