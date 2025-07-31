Israel sends second aid shipment to Druze in Syria’s Suwayda

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Thursday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar ordered a second humanitarian aid shipment to Druze communities in Syria’s Suwayda province, citing "worsening conditions" on the ground.

Valued at 2 million NIS, the package includes food parcels, medical equipment, first-aid kits, and essential medicines. Saar said the aid is directed at areas hit hardest by recent violence and aims to "ease urgent humanitarian pressures."

This marks the second such delivery during Saar’s tenure, following a similar shipment in March.

Suwayda has faced mounting unrest in recent months, with recurring protests and armed clashes, the latest leaving 1,300 dead.

Regional and international actors have stepped in to end the crisis and prevent spillover into Jordan and Iraq, though local sources previously told Shafaq News that several villages remain tense, warning that further escalation is possible if mediation efforts fail to stabilize the situation.