STC’s Al-Zubaidi declares southern Yemen independence path

Shafaq News- Aden/ Hadramout

Aidarous Al-Zubaidi, head of Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC), announced the launch of a two-year transitional phase that would culminate in a referendum on the independence of southern Yemen.

Al-Zubaidi said the proposed political dialogue is intended to lead to a referendum that “guarantees the right to self-determination through peaceful and transparent mechanisms,” with international observers overseeing the process.

Highlighting what he described as gains made by southern forces in securing and administering their territories, Al-Zubaidi said these efforts have reduced security threats, curbed smuggling and terrorism, and limited disorder and the depletion of southern resources. He noted these developments are “a responsible step toward fulfilling the aspirations of the southern people to restore their state.”

He called on the international community to sponsor a dialogue involving key stakeholders in both southern and northern Yemen, aimed at establishing a clear political roadmap and a defined timeline to safeguard what he described as the southern people’s rights. The process, he added, should include a popular referendum conducted in line with internationally recognized standards, under international supervision and monitoring.

Al-Zubaidi reaffirmed that during the transitional period, “the south would continue to support its partners in the north, backing efforts to confront what he termed the coup, rebuild state institutions, and advance security and stability in a way that serves shared interests and preserves regional security.”

He also urged all political forces, without exception, to engage in a serious and constructive national dialogue grounded in mutual recognition of core issues, foremost among them the southern cause and the right of its people to self-determination.

On the military front, Hadramout Governor Salem Al-Khunaishi said the Yemen government-aligned, Saudi-backed Dera’ Al-Watan (Nation’s Shield) Forces had seized control of Camp Brigade 37 in Al-Khasha, the largest military base in the province, following clashes with STC-affiliated forces.

Al-Khunaishi called on STC units to withdraw from remaining positions “to spare bloodshed,” adding that Nation’s Shield forces were advancing toward the city of Seiyun after securing the Al-Khasha camp.

The announcement followed the launch of a military operation dubbed “Taking Over the Camps,” which Al-Khunaishi initiated in his capacity as commander-in-chief of the Nation’s Shield Forces in Hadramout. He said the operation aims to bolster security and stability in the province and protect civilians from potential chaos.

The Nation’s Shield Forces were formed in 2023 by a decision of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council head Rashad Al-Alimi and operate under his authority as the country’s supreme military commander.