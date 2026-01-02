Saudi-backed forces move to control Hadramout military camps

Shafaq News– Hadramout

The Saudi-backed Dera’ Al-Watan (Nation’s Shield) Forces launched a security operation to take control of military camps and sites across Hadramout in a peaceful and organized manner, the province’s Governor Salem Al-Khumbashi announced on Friday.

In a statement, Al-Khumbashi called on tribal leaders, community elders, and social forces in Hadramout to play what he described as their national and historical role.

Earlier today, Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council chief Rashad Al-Alimi tasked Al-Khumbashi with assuming overall command of the Dera’ Al-Watan Forces. The decision grants the governor full military, security, and administrative authority to restore order and reinforce stability in the province.

Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber accused Southern Transitional Council (STC) leader Aidrous Al-Zubaidi, in a post on X, of blocking de-escalation in Hadramout through unilateral actions, including restricting flights to Aden, which he said undermined security and harmed civilians in southern Yemen.

4.سعت المملكة منذ عدة أسابيع وحتى يوم أمس ببذل كافة الجهود مع المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي لإنهاء التصعيد وخروج قوات الانتقالي من المعسكرات خارج المحافظتين، وتسليمها لقوات درع الوطن في حضرموت، إلا أنها واجهت رفضاً وتعنتاً مستمراً من عيدروس الزبيدي وكان آخرها رفضه لإصدار تصريح لطائرة… — محمد ال جابر (@mohdsalj) January 2, 2026

On January 1, the Yemeni government imposed new restrictions on air traffic to and from Abu Dhabi and Dubai as part of efforts to contain the escalation. The STC, however, rejected the measures and ordered a halt to all flights to and from Aden International Airport, further complicating the security and political situation in southern Yemen.

Hadramout has been at the center of escalating tensions since December 2025, when the STC launched a rapid military push into the eastern province, briefly seizing key military and strategic sites in an offensive reportedly backed by the United Arab Emirates. The move triggered a sharp confrontation with Saudi Arabia and prompted Saudi-led airstrikes, after which Al-Alimi declared a state of emergency and ordered a partial STC withdrawal, paving the way for Saudi-backed forces to assume control of several camps. Al-Alimi later revoked a joint defense agreement with the UAE, ordering its forces to withdraw.