Iraq ranks second in crude oil exports to US, with $511 million in June shipments

Shafaq News/ Arab nations exported 16.43 million barrels of crude oil to the United States in June, valued at $1.41 billion, according to US Department of Commerce data.

Saudi Arabia topped the list with exports worth $616.15 million, delivering approximately 7.15 million barrels of crude oil. Iraq followed closely with 6.05 million barrels valued at $511.33 million, although this represents a slight decrease from May's exports of 6.46 million barrels.

The UAE ranked third, exporting 2 million barrels valued at $175.81 million. Libya's exports to the US amounted to 1.23 million barrels, worth $107.64 million, placing it fourth.

Kuwait was the fifth-largest exporter among the group, with 692,000 barrels shipped to the US, valued at $58.334 million.